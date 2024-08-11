Zendaya and Robert Pattinson set to team up in new movie

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are teaming up for a new movie together.

The pair will star in The Drama, coming from acclaimed studio A24 and Dream Scenario director Kristoffer Borgli. According to Deadline, the film is about a couple whose relationship takes an unexpected turn shortly before their wedding day.

The publication notes that A24 was excited to work with Borgli again after the success of Dream Scenario, and things started really picking up when Zendaya become interested in starring, shortly followed by Pattinson. Now it looks like it's a big priority project for A24.



Meanwhile, production company Square Peg (Ari Aster, with Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone) is also involved, having worked with A24 on Hereditary, Midsommar and Dream Scenario, as well as the upcoming Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega film Death of a Unicorn, and Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal project Eddington.

2024 has already been a big year for Zendaya, as she starred in the very strongly received 'sexy tennis movie' Challengers, directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino.

On the week of the film's release, Zendaya admitted that she was incredibly nervous about it.



"I always am nervous – I wish I was joking," she said. "From a personal perspective, this is my first time leading a film in this way, so I've felt that pressure, that fear, burden, or whatever from the beginning of just wanting to make something that I'm proud of and enjoy it, and sometimes that can be very difficult."

Challengers is available to buy or rent from digital retails like Amazon, iTunes, Microsoft and Sky now. It is also available on DVD and Blu-Ray.





