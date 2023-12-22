Zack Snyder explains Rebel Moon – Part One's surprise twist

Rebel Moon ending spoilers follow.

Director Zack Snyder has explained the reason behind the shock twist in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, involving character Kai.

Mercenary starship pilot Kai (Charlie Hunnam) joined forces with dissident warrior Kora to battle the rulers of Motherworld.

But in a huge twist towards the end of the film – which is out on Netflix today – it becomes clear that Kai has betrayed Kora for money, after he leads the team into the clutches of Admiral Noble and his henchmen.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Snyder broke down Kai’s surprise betrayal.

"He’s not the bounty hunter with the heart of gold," he said. "He’s a true rogue. To put your faith in some guy you met in a bar is slightly naïve.

"And that’s the fun of the subversive quality to [Rebel Moon’s] sci-fi roots. It does debunk, or at least play with, what you expect to happen."

As Kai was killed following his betrayal, he won’t be returning for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver next year – although we will likely see the character in the ‘Snyder Cut’ extended version of Rebel Moon coming to Netflix at some point.

But Snyder has revealed he almost used promo for the next film to deliberately mislead fans as to Kai’s fate.

"We were tempted to put him on the poster for movie 2," he said, "just so people would be like, ‘Of course he’s going to make it through!’"

Rebel Moon fans luckily don’t have long to wait for Part Two – as the two movies were filmed back-to-back during 2022, the sequel is set to arrive on Netflix on April 19, 2024, just four months after the first film.

Sofia Boutella, who plays Kora, previously told Digital Spy what can be expected from the next instalment of the franchise.

"What I can say is that we’ll get more context," she said, "and we will get to go individually, with each and every character, deeper, to get to know them."

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is available to watch now on Netflix.

