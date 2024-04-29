Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman's rom-com confirms release date

Brenna Cooper
·2 min read
nicole kidman, joey king, zac efron, a family affair
Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman movie confirms releaseNetflix

Netflix has confirmed a release date for Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman's new rom-com A Family Affair.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the streaming site confirmed the film would be released on June, 28, 2024.

"Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Zac Efron, Me, giggling and kicking my feet. A Family Affair – only on Netflix, 28 June," the tweet read, alongside several stills of the film, which can be seen below.

A Family Affair follows the story of a young woman named Zara (King) who works as an assistant for famous movie star Chris Cole (Efron). When Chris meets Zara's mother (Kidman) a surprising romance forms between the pair, much to Zara's horror.

nicole kidman, joey king, zac efron, a family affair
Netflix

The first look images feature Efron, Kidman and King's characters in a variety of situations, including what appears to be Chris and Zara's mother on a date and Zara holding an ice-pack to her eye.

Cat Person's Liza Koshy, Academy Award winning actor Kathy Bates (Misery) and Shirley MacLaine also star.

nicole kidman, zac efron, a family affair
Netflix
liza koshy, joey king, a family affair
Netflix

A brief teaser clip was shared during Netflix's 2023 Films Preview trailer (available to watch above) which features Efron and Kidman's characters getting along rather well, much to the horror of King's Zara.

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity," a synopsis for the film reads.

joey king, zac efron, a family affair
Netflix

A Family Affair was originally scheduled for release in November last year, but the film was delayed until June this year.

The film has been directed by Richard LaGravenese (The Last Five Years) and produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman.

A Family Affair streams on Netflix from June 28.

