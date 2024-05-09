Yellowstone star lands new role in Naked Gun reboot

Yellowstone star Danny Huston has landed his next movie role.

The actor — who played Dan Jenkins in the first two seasons of Yellowstone — is the latest star to join the cast of the Naked Gun reboot.

Originally starring comedy icon Leslie Nielsen, the Naked Gun movies and Police Squad TV show followed the often-goofy exploits of crack detective Frank Drebin.

The reboot is set to feature Liam Neeson ditching his very particular set of skills from the Taken movies to play the bumbling detective's son.

Deadline reports Huston is expected to portray a villain in the new Naked Gun movie, though the exact details of the character are being held back for now.

It has previously been announced that Liam Neeson will be co-starring with Emmy Award winner Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Kevin Durand (Abigail) and the iconic Pamela Anderson (Baywatch and the upcoming movie The Last Showgirl).



Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane is behind the remake of Naked Gun as a producer, with Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Akiva Schaffer on board to direct. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand have written the script with Schaffer.

New cast member Danny Huston has an illustrious career dating back to the 1970s, including playing aviation pioneer Jack Frye in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator and the anti-mutant crusader William Stryker in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

In more recent years, he starred as the secondary villain Erich Ludendorff in Wonder Woman and is set to appear in the reboot of The Crow. He featured in the first two seasons of Yellowstone, and played Logan's banker in Succession as well.

Naked Gun will be released on July 18, 2025. Yellowstone season 5, part 2, will air on the Paramount Network in November 2024.

