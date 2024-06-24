Yellowjackets star's new horror movie confirms trailer release

Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher's mysterious horror Heretic will drop its first trailer tomorrow (June 25).

This exciting news was confirmed by production company A24 on social media alongside the movie's poster, which features a lit blueberry pie-scented candle atop a wooden table in a darkened space.

"Question everything. HERETIC trailer drops tomorrow," read a caption.

A24

Also starring Hugh Grant and The Fabelmans' Chloe East, Heretic marks the next directorial effort from 65 duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

"When two Mormon missionaries attempt to convert a man, it turns out to be far more dangerous than they could have anticipated," teases an official synopsis.



Thatcher plays the teenage version of Natalie in hit survival thriller TV series Yellowjackets.

She has history in the horror genre, as she previously took the lead role of Sadie in the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, which was co-written by Beck and Woods.

20th Century Studios

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy around The Boogeyman's release, the actor recalled being drawn to the project thanks to its horrifying script.

"The script was devastating. Sadie is just a really complicated complex character. And she has such an incredible arc," she said. "As an actor, that is immediately what drew me in. I feel like it translated really well to screen, you could feel that in the script, you could feel the terror.

"It's rare that you feel that when reading a lot of scripts and a lot of genre stuff, but also just knowing that this is Stephen King, and there's that trust within that."

Heretic is out in US cinemas on November 15 and in UK cinemas on November 22.

