The Witcher season 2 release date, cast, and everything you need to know about the Netflix series

The Witcher season 2 promises plenty. Just ask The Witcher Netflix series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who has been refreshingly forthcoming about the sophomore season. We now know plenty about The Witcher season 2 thanks to her interviews, tweets, and, yes, even Reddit posts. That includes a release date window, confirmed cast members, exclusive quotes on what to expect from the Witcher season 2 story, and a look at the dreaded t-word: timelines.

There’s a lot to sort through – so we’ve done the dirty work and saved you the hassle of having a hundred tabs open at once by giving you the essential information all in one place.

So, whether you’re in the bathtub, tossing coins, or mumbling to yourself at a royal banquet (we’ve all been there), there’s never been a better time to catch up on all things related to The Witcher season 2 – it might even make the long wait a slightly more bearable one. Just make sure to bookmark this page and check back often; as soon as we find out more about news, rumours, and castings, it’ll be updated here.

The Witcher season 2 fast facts

The Witcher season 2 release date: 2021

2021 The Witcher season 2 cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan The Witcher season 2 showrunner: Lauren S. Hissrich

Lauren S. Hissrich The Witcher season 2 writers: Lauren S. Hissrich; TBA

The Witcher season 2 release date

The Witcher season 2 release date More

The Witcher season 2 was announced on October 31, 2019, some six weeks before the show's first season debuted on Netflix. At the time, no season 2 release date was given, but we now have a far better idea of when to expect it thanks to one report, and one Reddit AMA.

Netflix announced in a statement (via Deadline) that pre-production will begin in “early 2020” with a view to a 2021 air date. Showrunner and series creator Lauren S. Hissrich doubled down on that The Witcher season 2 release date during a Reddit, AMA, writing, “We don't yet have a target launch date for season 2, past 2021.” She did, however, offer a word of warning to those expecting it sooner rather than later: “We don't want to rush the product. That doesn't benefit anyone.”

The Witcher season 2 cast

The Witcher season 2 cast More

Only three members of The Witcher season 2 cast have been confirmed. No prizes for guessing who. Yep, Henry Cavill is back as Geralt, while Anya Chalotra will be returning as Yennefer, as too will Freya Allan’s Ciri. Hissrich said of the news: “I’m so thrilled…we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.”

Beyond that, there have been no other official announcements. Season 2 hasn’t begun filming yet, so we can expect possible casting news to trickle out over the coming months. At the very least, you’d expect bard-of-the-year Jaskier (Joey Batey) to sing a song or seven in the upcoming season. Roach will surely mount up again in 2021, too. Other possible comebacks, judging by the state of play after The Witcher ending, could include Eamon Farron’s nefarious Nilfgaard soldier Cahir and Mimi Ndiweni’s Fringilla.

Any newcomers? Maybe. Fan attention has been drawn towards a 2018 tweet from Mark Hamill, who, when asked about the possibility of playing Vesemir, replied, “I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me.”

I have no idea what this is or what it's about but agree it could/should be played by me. 👍March 6, 2018

Hamill stoked those fires again in December 2019 by saying: “They haven’t asked me to play Vesemir… yet. #CallMyAgent.” Hissrich added to the conversation with a cryptic eyes emoji. Watch this space.

Story continues