Wicked star Cynthia Erivo blasts "offensive" fan edit

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has reacted to a viral fan edit of the Wicked movie poster, and she's not happy about it.

Last week, studio Universal released the poster for the first part of the long-running Wizard of Oz prequel musical's big screen adaptation. It shows Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda in poses similar to the stage version's iconic poster.

The film poster wasn't an exact interpretation, however, with Elphaba looking more serious than smirking. Fans did some editing to bring the brim of Elphaba's hat down lower to cover her eyes, and changing her lips from green to red, in order to match the original poster.

Erivo wasn't impressed in the slightest. In fact, she called it outright "offensive" upon sharing the fan edit to her Instagram Stories.

"This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful AI of us fighting, equal to people posing the question 'is your [p***y] green'," she wrote. "None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us.

"The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer… because, without words we communicate with our eyes.

"Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful."

The tracklisting for the Part One soundtrack was also recently officially confirmed, and it's more in line with the stage show, neither adding nor removing any songs from Act One.

Wicked: Part One will be released in cinemas on November 22. Part Two is set to be released on November 21, 2025.







