Watch the first trailer for new queer DC parody movie The People's Joker

The People's Joker will finally arrive in US cinemas next month, and we now have the first trailer for the critically-acclaimed movie.

Co-written and directed by Vera Drew, the queer coming-of-age fair use parody movie boldly reimagines the Joker's origin story as a painfully unfunny aspiring clown (Drew) grapples with her gender identity.

Joker the Harlequin then joins the ranks of Gotham City's only comedy program in a world where comedy is outlawed. Teaming up with fellow rejects and misfits, she forms an illegal anti-comedy troupe that sets her on a collision course with the devious caped crusader.

The People's Joker will open at the IFC Center in New York City on April 5, before expanding to more than 20 cities in the US and Canada over the coming weeks.

The People's Joker was originally shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, before further showings were cancelled due to copyright issues with the source material.

The movie is in no way created by, endorsed by, or affiliated with DC Comics or any of its related companies.

As well as directing, co-writing and starring in The People's Joker, Vera Drew also edited the movie. It is inspired by her own life as a trans woman and artist, and she co-wrote the script with close creative collaborator Bri LeRose.

Following its festival screenings, The People's Joker stands at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with reviews praising it for being "gloriously funny", as well as being a "genuinely moving story of self-acceptance".

The movie was shot entirely on green screen and includes the work of more than 200 independent, predominantly queer creators. It also features cameos from the likes of Bob Odenkirk, Maria Bamford and Scott Aukerman.

We're still waiting on UK release details for The People's Joker, but let's hope we don't have too long to wait.

The People's Joker starts its US and Canada cinema release on April 5.

