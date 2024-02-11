Watch the first trailer for Deadpool 3

Jay Maidment - Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3 is finally landing in cinemas this summer, and we now have the first trailer for the eagerly-awaited MCU debut of Deadpool.

The threequel will bring back Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, and pair him up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in his first Marvel appearance since 2017's critically acclaimed Logan.

We don't actually see much of Wolverine in this trailer though, other than his back and a shadow of him right at the end before a quick flash of his yellow suit as the trailer ends.

Marvel Studios

We do, however, get a Loki crossover as Wade Wilson's birthday party is interrupted by the TVA.

He's then introduced to a TVA agent, played by Matthew Macfayden, who then offers Wade a chance to be a "hero among heroes" as we see footage from across the MCU on screens.

"Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever," Wade says. "I'm the Messiah, I am Marvel Jesus."

Marvel Studios

And of course, we also get one meta gag when the TVA interrupt his birthday party: "Pegging isn't new for me friend-o, but it is for Disney."

The first trailer still really doesn't give us any plot details, but a montage of action set pieces confirms that this is still very much R-rated Deadpool as he's seen in stabbing and shooting multiple people, as well as being surrounded by blood spatter in one scene.

As well as our first footage from the movie, the first trailer confirms that the movie is called Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Studios

After its filming was interrupted by the Hollywood strikes last year, Deadpool 3 finally wrapped production in January 2024. Naturally, Reynolds shared a Deadpool crotch shot to mark the occasion.

Hopefully this means that, after several release date delays, the movie will definitely hit its July 26 release date, with the UK being treated to the movie one day earlier on July 25.

We know the movie will bring back Morena Baccarin as Vanessa and Karan Soni as Dopinder, among others, while there are strong rumours of a return for Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Story continues

There's also plenty of newcomers to be excited for in Deadpool 3 with Emma Corrin taking on the villain role.

Jay Maidment - Marvel Studios

We're sure there will be plenty of extra surprises in store for fans, as long as they avoided the set leaks that plagued the resumption of filming.

The leaks led to Reynolds releasing a statement that called for any such images to be held back in order as "surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies".

"The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited," he added.

"I realise these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the 'good problems' bucket. I love making this movie."

Deadpool & Wolverine is released in UK cinemas on July 25 and in US cinemas on July 26.

You Might Also Like