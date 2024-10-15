Wallace & Gromit director explains return of Feathers McGraw

Wallace & Gromit director Nick Park has opened up about the return of Feathers McGraw.

The iconic villain, who first appeared in 1993 short The Wrong Trousers, will be back in the upcoming movie Vengeance Most Fowl.

The film sees Gromit grow concerned when Wallace’s latest invention, a ‘smart gnome’, starts to develop “an evil mind of its own”.

Amid the chaos, the evil penguin returns to the fold, Park revealing that the comeback was a “slightly later breaking idea” when conceptualising the movie.

“Just machines going wrong seemed a bit normal,” he said at Deadline’s Contenders London event. “We needed something with a bit more bite, and someone with an actual clear, sinister motive.

“Feathers McGraw was obviously the perfect candidate, having sat in jail for 30 years, languishing, thinking of nothing but revenge. It seemed like the perfect motivation for a villain.”

Executive producer Carla Shelley added: “When Nick shared with the rest of us in the studio that Wallace was inventing a smart gnome, we all got quite excited.

“A little later on in the process, when he revealed that Feathers was going to come back, the whole room got chills.”

Park previously admitted that the “single most asked question” he has gotten over the years is whether Feathers McGraw would ever return.

"We've had fun bringing him back in cameo capacities but now, three decades on, it felt like the right time," he further teased.

Vengeance Most Fowl will feature Ben Whitehead as the voice of Wallace, as well as Peter Kay returning as policeman Albert Mackintosh.

Also on board are Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh, Inside No 9's Reece Shearsmith, The Rings of Power's Lenny Henry, Motherland’s Diane Morgan and Everybody's Talking About Jamie's Lauren Patel.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

