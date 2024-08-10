Vicky McClure joins Jodie Comer in new movie

Vicky McClure will join Jodie Comer in The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, the new film from Kenneth Branagh.

The project, which was previously announced in May, is being described as a “contemporary psychological thriller,” though specifics on the plot remain scarce as Branagh aims to build on the success of Belfast and A Haunting in Venice.

As per Deadline, McClure has now signed up to the film alongside a host of big stars, with Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman, Michael Balogun, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Karla Crome joining the previously announced Comer, Aiysha Hart and Gemma Whelan.

With the project remaining somewhat a secret, McClure’s role – as well as the others – is naturally undisclosed, but more concrete details could be on the way soon given that production is now underway in the UK.

McClure, who has appeared in Line of Duty and Broadchurch, recently fronted the Paramount+ show Insomnia, in which her character looks to the past after struggling to sleep ahead of her 40th birthday.

In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, McClure shared her reasons for joining the series, explaining: “First and foremost, it's something I would have watched. I read it and went, Oh, I'd have watched that and gone, 'I wish I was in that'.

“Two, I think Sarah [Pinborough]'s writing was just extremely readable. You just go, this is something that is very well developed. And the sister relationship actually. It was quite nice seeing something that harnessed that in such a big way.

“I've got a sister – a very different relationship to what Emma (McClure) and Phoebe (Leanne Best) have. But my sister, I can't live without, so there's this real interesting relationship. I enjoyed that and felt I could bring something to it.

“I turned 40 last year, she was turning 40 in the show. I was like, ‘this is a sign’. And then just the general difference in terms of the tone of the show and a character that I haven't really played before or for a very long time.”

