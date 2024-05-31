Venom 3's first trailer is coming very soon

Venom: The Last Dance's trailer looks set to debut very soon.

The third entry in the franchise is due for release in October, and will continue the story of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom.

Given that the film is a Sony release, it looks like the trailer may drop before fellow studio movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die next week, which means we'll likely get the trailer online next week, if not before.

The BBFC has also confirmed The Last Dance's rating, with the sequel set to be a 15.

Earlier this month, it was revealed by Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman that the threequel will be the last movie in the series.

Speaking about future plans for the Sony Marvel universe, he said: "When the last of the Spider-Verse movies comes with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, it's going to be a significant event, as will the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film."

He added that the "third and last Venom is going to be huge".

The Last Dance will be directed by Let There Be Carnage screenwriter Kelly Marcel, with new cast additions including Ted Lasso's Juno Temple and Doctor Strange's Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Speaking earlier this year about working on the movie, Temple told Variety: "It's been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people.

"I've been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can't wait for it to get out into the world. I think it's going to be a good one."

She also praised Hardy, adding: "His relationship to how he feels about Venom and Eddie together… it's something that feels really close to his heart.

"It matters to him. I don't know if anyone else could play Venom. That's a tough pair of shoes to follow."

Venom: The Last Dance is set for release on October 25.





