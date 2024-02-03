Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is on the run in new horror movie

Courtesy of Shudder. A Shudder release.

History of Evil, the new Shudder original starring Paul Wesley, has released its spooky first trailer.

The horror film sees The Vampire Diaries star play Ron Dyer, who leads a family on the run from corruption.

As they take refuge in a safe house, they quickly realise that their newfound sanctuary may be harbouring an evil past, with subsequent events set to "shake" audiences to their "core".

The two-minute trailer gives a glimpse at the family's attempts at surviving in the safe house, with their lives also in danger from law enforcement as they close in.

In addition to Wesley, History of Evil stars Orange is the New Black's Jackie Cruz, Murphee Bloom, and Rhonda Johnson Dents, with music video director Bo Mirhosseni making their feature debut with the project.

The film is "not only a genuinely terrifying thriller, but it's also a story that is deep in metaphor and very much a cautionary tale — and quite relevant to today," said Wesley (via FirstShowing).

"Personally, I feel that the best genre films are those that provoke thought and have deeper meaning, and our film History of Evil very much accomplishes that."

"In the near future, war and corruption have plagued America and turned it into a theocratic police state," reads the logline. "Against the oppression, ordinary citizens have formed a group called The Resistance.

"One such member, Alegre Dyer, breaks out of political prison and reunites with her husband Ron and daughter Daria. On the run from the militia, the family takes shelter in a remote safe house.

"But their journey is far from over, as the house's dark past begins to eat away at Ron, and his earnest desire to keep his family safe is overtaken by something much more sinister."

History of Evil streams on Shudder from February 23.

