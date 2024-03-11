Ukraine war film 20 Days in Mariupol wins Oscar for best documentary

Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson-Rath, Vasilisa Stepanenko and Evgeniy Maloletka on stage. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

The Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol, which was shot inside the besieged port city during the assault by Russian forces, has won the best documentary Oscar at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Directed by Mstyslav Chernov, a Ukrainian journalist who documented the invasion in early 2022, 20 Days in Mariupol drew wide acclaim after its premiere at the Sundance film festival in 2023, with the Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw calling it “a searing film [that] bears a terrible witness to this great crime” in a five-star review. In an interview with the Guardian, Chernov described the film as “some kind of collective resistance to tragedy”.

The film was considered a strong contender for the award, having already picked up best documentary awards from Bafta and the Directors Guild of America. In the end it triumphed over contenders including Ugandan political documentary Bobi Wine: The People’s President, and Alzheimer’s study The Eternal Memory.

Taking to the stage, Chernov said that the Oscar was the first ever for a Ukrainian film. “I am honoured but I will probably be the first director on this stage to say that I wish I had never made this film.

“I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never invading our cities. I wish to be able to exchange this for Russian not killing 10,000 of my fellow Ukrainians.”

Chernov said he also would love to be able to swap the honour for Russia “releasing the hostages” as well as “the civilians who are now in their jails.”

“I cannot change history. I cannot change the past,” he concluded. “But we all together, you – some of the most talented people in the world – can make sure the history record is set straight and the truth will prevail and the people of Mariupol and those who have lost their lives will never be forgotten.

“Because cinema forms memories and memories form history.”

Chernov concluded: “Thanks to Ukraine.”

