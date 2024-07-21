Twisters director explains why kiss scene was cut

Twisters spoilers follow.

Twisters is the brand new outing for disaster movie fans, seeing Glen Powell's Tyler Owens and Daisy Edgar-Jones' Kate Cooper's rivals-to-lovers arc play out against the backdrop of some terrifying tornadoes.

Whilst viewers' inner romantics were likely anticipating a kiss between the two after shamelessly flirting for hours on screen, the movie's ending proved to be a disappointment in that case. Especially so given that leaked footage had shown the two actors filming a scene at the airport, where the couple did indeed give in to temptation.

Powell confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the kiss scene was filmed, but that ultimately director Lee Isaac Chung decided to leave it out of the final edit.

"I'm taking a little offence that they didn't want to use it. Maybe it's just my abilities, I don't know," Powell joked.

However, Chung then explained the reason for this omission, pointing to a change in modern movies that sees people shy away from wanting to see overt expressions of passion on screen.

"I feel like audiences are in a different place now in terms of wanting a kiss or not wanting a kiss," Chung shared. "I actually tried the kiss, and it was very polarizing — and it's not because of their performance of the kiss.

"This [no-kiss shot] was the other option that I had filmed on the day, and I've got to say, I like it better. I think it's a better ending. I think that people who want a kiss within it, they can probably assume that these guys will kiss someday. And maybe we can give them privacy for that. In a way, this ending is a means to make sure that we really wrap things up with it in a celebratory way."

Edgar-Jones went on to reveal that another reason for leaving their kiss off-screen is so as not to make the romantic storyline the culmination of the film, but instead Kate's journey with storm chasing.

She states that it was "refreshing" to have the ending where they go off together from the airport to chase after another storm, with Powell adding that this is their "love language" and "the chase is really what their relationship's about".

Chung concurred, suggesting: "If it ends on the kiss, then it makes it seem as though that's what Kate's journey was all about, to end up with a kiss. But instead, it's better that it ends with her being able to continue doing what she's doing with a smile on her face."



Twisters is now out in UK and US cinemas.

