Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have Oscars reunion

Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have had a surprise reunion at the Oscars 2024.

The duo appeared together during Sunday's (March 10) ceremony to present the award for Best Visual Effects, where they received a standing ovation.

"Arnold and I are presenting together for a very obvious reason," Danny began, with Arnold answering: "... We both tried to kill Batman."

The duo referenced the fact they'd starred in separate Batman movies in the 1990s, as The Penguin and Mr Freeze respectively.

DeVito pointed out that Batman had thrown The Penguin out of a window to stop him, while Arnie joked that the Caped Crusader used the power of "love" to foil Mr. Freeze's evil plans.

"Where is he, that son of a bitch? There he is," Danny joked before the camera cut to Batman Returns star Michael Keaton looking stone-faced in the audience.

"You have a lot of nerve to show your face here," Arnold shouted at Keaton, with Danny warning: "We're gonna see you after the governor's ball!"

Arnie technically didn't face off with Keaton in his DC outing, as 1997's Batman & Robin rather infamously had George Clooney taking over as the Dark Knight.

While the duo haven't been lined up for a Batman return, they were supposed to reunite on another iconic project.

A Twins sequel has been in various stages of development for years, with Eddie Murphy expected to join for a rebranding as Triplets at one point.

DeVito has since provided a disappointing update on the project, saying last November that they'd missed the chance to make the sequel.

“Arnold and I want to work together. We missed Twins 2, because he became governor – which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor,” he told GQ.

“Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we've been chatting about. It's [about] two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together. We complement each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is.”

However, there was better news only a few weeks later when Arnie went to see his former co-star on Broadway in I Need That, where he hinted Twins 2 might not be dead after all.

"I can’t wait to work together again," he teased.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with live coverage airing across ITV's channels in the UK and ABC in the US.

