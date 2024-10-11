Trigger Point back with a bang for third season

Vicky McClure's bomb disposal drama 'Trigger Point' is returning for a third season with more "twists and turns and ... explosions".

The ITV show debuted in 2022 and the second series ran between January and March this year - and now it's been confirmed 'Line of Duty' star Vicky will be back as bomb disposal operative Lana Washington for a third run in 2025.

She said: "'Trigger Point' is back! We're all so excited to get going. Having had such a positive response to the previous two series, we want to make the next series even more exciting, keep everyone on the edge of their seats whilst getting to know even more about the brilliant characters in the show.

"Lana is such a complex character to play, it’s a joy for an actor to play a role with as many layers as Lana."

ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill went on to reveal there's going to be plenty more drama in series three, saying: "I am delighted that 'Trigger Point' will be returning for a third series and Vicky McClure will be reprising her role as Lana Washington.

"The whole cast are amazing in this series ... There's going to be lots more twists and turns and of course explosions in this third series, viewers are going to love it!"

The show is produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television company and he revealed viewers can expect plenty of "twists, turns, bangs and blasts" in the new episodes.

He said: "Thank you to all the 'Trigger Point' viewers who have made the series such a success. Thanks to our fantastic crew and brilliant cast led by the amazing Vicky McClure.

"We’re thrilled ITV, together with All3Media International, have commissioned a third season of twists, turns, bangs and blasts."

The third season will be filmed in London next year and it will also feature castmembers Eric Shango, Nabil Elouahabi, Natalie Simpson and Maanuv Thiara.