Top Boy star lands next movie role in London-set thriller

Top Boy star Saffron Hocking has landed her next film role, joining the cast for action-thriller Fuze.

As reported by Deadline, the actor has signed up for David Mackenzie’s (Starred Up, Hell or High Water, Outlaw King) latest film, which also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James and Sam Worthington.

The story follows a group of people after an undetonated bomb from the Second World War is discovered on a construction site, with the ensuing chaos of the evacuation and defusal providing the perfect cover for a bank heist.

The role for Hocking, who played Lauryn Lawrence on Top Boy, is yet to be disclosed, with the supporting cast also including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Elham Ehsas and Honor Swinton Byrne. Ben Hopkins is writing the script, with Sky Cinema set to handle distribution.

The project marks Hocking’s first role since the conclusion of Top Boy last year, though talks for a spin-off regarding Jaq have been mooted by creator Ronan Bennett. Jasmine Jobson, who played Jaq on the show, recently talked about the prospect of such a series.

“Netflix haven't come to me. All I will say is, if Netflix are on it, I'm definitely down. I was struggling to let go of Jaq, so if they want to bring it back, let's do it. But it's out of my hands,” she said, before recalling her experience of preparing for the role.

“Sometimes I could ask the wrong questions and, you know, it's all just a learning curve. So that's where I really went from there. And I just want to say that I'm very, very grateful for my friends because they've been a massive pinnacle in me creating this character.

“The love is so, so real. I've spoken to a few people that have called me and they've said that, with the character that I've had in Top Boy, it's made them feel a little bit stronger in owning themselves.”

There is no release date as yet for Fuze.

