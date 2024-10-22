Tom Holland set to star in new film from Christopher Nolan

Spider-Man’s Tom Holland is set to take a starring role in Christopher Nolan’s next film, alongside Matt Damon.

According to Deadline, Holland is in talks to co-star with Damon in the project, details of which are unknown other than that it is due for release in July 2026.

News of the project emerged earlier in October after reports that Nolan had chosen to produce it with Hollywood studio Universal, who had backed his last film, the multi-Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. Nolan had previously remained loyal to Warner Bros, with whom he had worked since his 2002 film Insomnia, but their relationship ended after the studio temporarily abandoned exclusive theatrical distribution during the Covid pandemic.

Nolan has cast Damon twice previously, as an astronaut in Interstellar and as the director of the Manhattan Project in Oppenheimer, but the new project would mark the director’s first collaboration with Holland, whose three Spider-Man films have earned $3.9bn at the global box office.

Holland recently completed a run in a stage production of Romeo and Juliet opposite Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in London’s West End and is due to shoot a fourth Spider-Man film next year, after reports emerged that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’s Destin Daniel Cretton had been hired as its director.