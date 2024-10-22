Tom Holland set to star in new film from Christopher Nolan

Andrew Pulver
·1 min read
<span>Tom Holland.</span><span>Photograph: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images</span>
Tom Holland.Photograph: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Spider-Man’s Tom Holland is set to take a starring role in Christopher Nolan’s next film, alongside Matt Damon.

According to Deadline, Holland is in talks to co-star with Damon in the project, details of which are unknown other than that it is due for release in July 2026.

News of the project emerged earlier in October after reports that Nolan had chosen to produce it with Hollywood studio Universal, who had backed his last film, the multi-Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. Nolan had previously remained loyal to Warner Bros, with whom he had worked since his 2002 film Insomnia, but their relationship ended after the studio temporarily abandoned exclusive theatrical distribution during the Covid pandemic.

Nolan has cast Damon twice previously, as an astronaut in Interstellar and as the director of the Manhattan Project in Oppenheimer, but the new project would mark the director’s first collaboration with Holland, whose three Spider-Man films have earned $3.9bn at the global box office.

Holland recently completed a run in a stage production of Romeo and Juliet opposite Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in London’s West End and is due to shoot a fourth Spider-Man film next year, after reports emerged that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’s Destin Daniel Cretton had been hired as its director.

Latest Stories

  • Hunter Valley: Woman trapped between boulders after trying to retrieve mobile phone from gap

    A woman found herself wedged upside down between two huge boulders for seven hours after trying to recover her mobile phone from the crevice. Pictures released by paramedics show the woman's bare feet peaking from a narrow gap between the rocks in Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia. Specialist rescue paramedic Peter Watts, from New South Wales Ambulance, said: "In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic I had never encountered a job quite like this, it was challenging but incredibly rewarding."

  • GE Aerospace raises 2024 profit forecast on strong demand for aftermarket services

    Production issues at Boeing and Airbus have led to slower delivery of newer planes, troubling the airline industry, which is seeing unprecedented demand for air travel. That has forced carriers to keep older jets in the air, driving up maintenance costs and helping the sales of spare parts and services provided by companies such as GE Aerospace. The company expects an adjusted profit of $4.20 per share to $4.35 per share for 2024, compared with its prior forecast of $3.95 to $4.20 per share.

  • Giovanni Pernice ‘wouldn’t change’ teaching style after BBC Strictly Come Dancing probe

    Amanda Abbington made allegations against the Italian dancer earlier this year, claiming he subjected her to ‘inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying’

  • Huge David Bowie memorabilia collection to go on show at new V&A East museum in London

    David Bowie Centre with thousands of items including Ziggy Stardust costumes to open in the museum's new East Storehouse in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

  • What is a swing state? The seven battlegrounds that will decide the US election

    The 5 November presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is on a knife-edge, and a handful of states will likely decide the outcome.

  • India bringing in a new law to curb the menace of hoax bomb threat calls disrupting airlines flying

    The Indian government plans a new law to punish those making hoax bomb threats against flights, which disrupt the schedules of airlines and cause massive inconvenience to thousands of passengers. In less than two weeks, more than 120 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. On Tuesday, IndiGo, a private Indian airline, said nine of its flights destined for Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia and some flights from Turkey had received such hoax calls.

  • King Charles Meets with Cancer Researchers During Royal Tour of Australia amid His Own Treatment

    Buckingham Palace previously said the King's cancer treatment is ongoing

  • South Korea warns it can send arms to Ukraine after reports of North's troops in Russia

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea warned Tuesday it could consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea allegedly dispatching troops to Russia, as both North Korea and Russia denied the movements.

  • How Rachel Reeves’s first Budget could cost you £200,000 (and what you can do about it)

    Chancellor Rachel Reeves has made it clear that we should not be expecting any bank account-friendly handouts in the Budget at the end of the month.

  • Champions League: PSG's abusive hardcore fans hog the limelight before PSV clash

    Paris Saint-Germain's hardcore supporters will be in the spotlight as much as the club's players on Tuesday night during the Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven after French league bosses launched an investigation into homophobic chanting during PSg's Ligue 1 game on Saturday with Strasbourg. PSG won the encounter at the Parc des Princes 4-2 and a similar result at the same venue against the Dutch champions would be a welcome boost for Luis Enrique's side in the competition following a

  • Arsenal have valuable weapon in Ethan Nwaneri who could solve key Mikel Arteta problem

    No Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka has left the Gunners with a new issue that needs solving fast

  • Will the Harris-Cheney show persuade anti-Trump Republicans?

    The Democratic candidate targeted disaffected Republicans in three of the most contested states.

  • Preparing for a Chinese blockade, Taiwan maps out wartime food plans

    Taiwan's government offered rare details on Tuesday of its wartime food plan, saying it is taking monthly inventories of crucial supplies like rice and making sure they are properly stored across the island in case of a Chinese blockade. China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has over the past fives years staged almost daily military activities around the island, including war games that have practised blockades and attacks on ports. China's latest war games around the island, carried out last week, included blockading key ports and areas, and assaulting maritime and ground targets, Beijing said.

  • Oliver Glasner under pressure at Crystal Palace after terrible start to season

    Oliver Glasner’s position as Crystal Palace manager is under mounting pressure after he equalled the club’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season

  • TB cases rose 40% in Scotland last year, figures show

    Public Health Scotland said the most reported risk factor for the disease ‘was being a refugee or asylum seeker’.

  • Trump Sends New Demand to CBS Over Harris’ ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

    Donald Trump has doubled-down on his ongoing spat with CBS by lawyering up over his claims the network’s interview with his Democratic opponent was doctored to make her look more favorable to voters.The Republican candidate posted images to Truth Social on Monday night of a letter to the network from his legal representatives who claim “CBS and its 60 Minutes producers intentionally misled the public” and that the broadcaster’s “manipulative editing was aimed at causing confusion among the elect

  • Q3 2024 Preferred Bank Earnings Call

    Q3 2024 Preferred Bank Earnings Call

  • O’Neill ‘fully accepts’ young person was 16 when sent inappropriate texts

    Northern Ireland’s First Minister had previously stated party records showed the teenager was 17 when the texts were sent.

  • 10 superhero movie stories stupider than anything in The Franchise

    Egotistical actors, meddling executives, extras suffering panic attacks from beneath their prosthetic make-up – the new Sam Mendes-Armando Iannucci-produced comedy The Franchise is a fictional series inspired by real-life drama behind the scenes of superhero movies.

  • Brandon Semenuk Bags Record-Breaking 5th Victory At Red Bull Rampage

    Brandon Semenuk Bags Record-Breaking 5th Victory At Red Bull Rampage. Brandon Semenuk has made history by claiming a record-breaking fifth victory at the Red Bull Rampage, the premier freeride mountain bike event held in Utah’s red rock desert on 13 October. The Canadian rider delivered a thrilling performance, cementing his status as the only five-time champion. He beat the 17 riders who descended the cliffs of southwest Utah, with some of the most daring and progressive riding yet seen. Semenuk’s victory came in dramatic fashion after an early setback. His first run, which began with a highly technical Tailwhip into a double drop, looked poised for a podium finish before he crashed while attempting a Flip Whip. After a two-and-a-half-hour delay due to high winds, Semenuk was one of only two riders to return for a second attempt. Seizing the right weather conditions, he nailed both the Tailwhip and Flip Whip, earning a 92.73 score and taking home his fifth Red Bull Rampage title. ”I’m just stoked to build a cool line, hang out with my friends and get down to the bottom," said Semenuk, 33. Poland’s Szymon Godziek led the event until Semenuk’s late charge and finished second with a score of 91.66. American Tyler McCaul took third place with a 90.66 score.