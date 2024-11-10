Tom Hardy's stunt double steps in when he's 'scared'

Tom Hardy has worked with his stunt double since 2015 credit:Bang Showbiz

Tom Hardy relies on his stunt double when he gets “scared”.

The 47-year-old actor is happy to do as much filming action scenes as he is “allowed” to do but is happy to let his long-term collaborator Jacob Tomuri get to grips with the “dangerous stuff”, such as scenes in his new film ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ involving a motorbike and a dog fight.

He told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: “I do as much as I’m allowed to do then Jacob does the rest. I’ve worked with him for years, since ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ [in 2015].

“He’s not only a great stunt double for when I need it, he does a great impression of me too.

“We wrote him a little scene for ‘Last Dance’ where he pees on my feet and I slap him as hard as I possibly can before we drag him across the floor on a big rope.

“Jacob takes over when I get scared to do something or the insurance guys say I’m not allowed to.”

And the latest ‘Venom’ movie features a lot of action.

Tom said: “There was a lot more wire work on this one.

“All the falling off planes, flying on a horse and parachuting meant that I spent a lot of time in the air, which is never easy.

“We also have underwater scenes, which meant yet more time on wires.”

Because the film marks Tom’s third and last outing as Venom/ Eddie Brock, the actor made sure he took plenty of souvenirs home from the set.

He laughed: “I’ve taken things home from the set, even if it’s somebody else’s.

“If it’s not nailed down, I’ll have it.”