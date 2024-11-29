Tom Fletcher hails 'best friend' Danny Jones

Tom Fletcher believes TV viewers are seeing another side of Danny Jones' personality.

The 38-year-old musician is currently starring on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' and Tom believes it's the perfect platform for his McFly bandmate to share his true self with the public.

Tom, 39, told Metro: "He’s been my best friend since we were 16/17. We’ve grown up with each other so I’ve known for most my life that he is the most awesome human being I’ve ever met.

"I love that now all of the campmates and everyone watching is getting to see that side of him as well."

Dougie Poynter, who stars alongside Tom and Danny in McFly, won the 11th series of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', while Giovanna Fletcher - Tom's wife - was crowned the Queen of the Jungle in series 20.

Tom is now loving the experience of watching his bandmate in action on the show.

He said: "I think deep down all of us want to see him in the jungle doing some horrendous trials so we selfishly told him that he should definitely do it.

"But I don’t know if he feels the pressure. You can’t go into any of these shows expecting to win. [They are] iconic British institutions and we all feel very lucky we are in a position that we get asked to be part of them."

Meanwhile, Danny's mum recently backed him to win 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Kathy told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I am so proud of him ... I think he could win, and do it for the North.

"He's doing amazing. I'm so proud of him."