Todd Phillips rules out Joker 3 or solo Harley Quinn movie

Joker and Joker: Folie á Deux director Todd Phillips has ruled out the possibility of doing either a third film or a solo Harley Quinn film with Lady Gaga.

The director, known for The Hangover trilogy, helmed both DC movies with Joaquin Phoenix's more down-to-Earth take on the legendary Batman villain, but he has no intention of making any more.

"It's not really where this movie is headed for me," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films."

Warner Bros.

Related: Best movie box sets to buy

These new comments reflect something he said previously in an interview with Variety, where he said: "It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we've said what we wanted to say in this world."

Folie á Deux serves as a companion piece to the first Joker, as Arthur Fleck is on trial for the events of the original, and the idea of how people become obsessed with the concept of the Clown Prince of Crime is examined.

The critical response to the new Joker movie has been pretty negative, with Digital Spy's own review stating that: "Ultimately, not even Lady Gaga's star power and Joaquin Phoenix's physical commitment can save a movie determined to doom itself.

NIKO TAVERNISE - Warner Bros.

Related: Joker: Folie à Deux credit scenes: How many are there?

"There are fascinating ideas among the whims of Philipps' moviemaking, from brutal displays of institutional violence to the deconstruction of superhero (or supervillain) myths. There is an admirable boldness in offering this version of the character, moving away from what made Joker so successful in the first place."

Joker: Folie á Deux is available to watch in cinemas now.

Read more Joker news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like