A Titanic musical is coming to London's West End in December

Titanic musical Titanique is setting sail in London's West End this December at the Criterion Theatre.

After confirming a London run back in May, producers Eva Price and Michael Harrison have confirmed that Titanique will begin performances on Monday, December 9, with casting to be announced.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, September 12, but if you sign up at the official website, you can get access to a presale from 10am on Tuesday, September 10. Pricing starts at £15.

The comedy, which debuted off-Broadway in New York in 2022, is a jukebox musical parody of the hit 1997 movie told from the perspective of Celine Dion.

The iconic singer of course sang the original movie's 'My Heart Will Go On', with the production using many of her other hits as Dion gives her "totally wild take" on the story of Jack and Rose.

Fans can expect 'My Heart Will Go On', as well as the likes of 'All by Myself' and 'To Love You More' with a full live band, with the production described as "a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos".

"Producing Titanique has been a thrill of a lifetime. I'm so grateful to have productions now happening all over the world, but I'm beyond ecstatic to be coming to the West End," said producer Eva Price.

"London has always been the epicentre of quality, show-stopping entertainment and I couldn't be happier then to be dropping anchor in Piccadilly Circus at the esteemed Criterion Theatre."

Producer Michael Harrison added: "When I first saw Titanique in New York, I thought it was the funniest show I had ever seen.



"Every time I have returned since, I have only loved it more, and I was determined to bring it to London so audiences here could also be thrilled by its irresistible joy. We have found the perfect theatre to set sail, and I can't wait to open the doors later this year."

The musical was written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, with Blue directing and Ellenore Scott choreographing.

The original Titanic starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as the main star-crossed lovers, and won 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director for James Cameron.

Titanique opens on December 9 at the Criterion Theatre in London's West End.

