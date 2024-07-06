Titanic and Avatar producer Jon Landau passes away at age of 63

Titanic and Avatar producer Jon Landau has died at the age of 63, it has been confirmed.

Landau, who was a longtime producing partner to director James Cameron, passed away on July 5 from cancer, Deadline reports.

The Academy Award-winning producer worked on three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, having overseen 1997's Titanic, 2009's Avatar and 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water break box-office records.

During his career, Landau also worked on movies including Alita: Battle Angel, Solaris and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Before joining forces with Cameron and becoming Chief Operating Officer at his Lightstorm Entertainment, Landau was an executive at 20th Century Fox.



Prior to his death, he had been working on the upcoming Avatar sequels, with Avatar 3 expected to be released in 2025.



Avatar star Zoe Saldaña paid tribute to Landau on Instagram, as she shared a series of photos of the producer and wrote: "Dear Jon, Words are hard to put together right now, your passing is hitting really hard. You are leaving us too soon, my thoughts are with you and your family right now."

She added that "the memories we shared together will always hold a special place in my heart" and "your legacy will continue to inspire us and guide us in our journey".

"Rest in peace, dear Jon. You will be deeply missed," she finished.

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson shared a joint statement with screenwriter Fran Walsh, in which they said they were "devastated" by Landau's passing.

"Jon was not only a monumental figure in the film industry but also a cherished collaborator and friend," they said. "Jon brought unparalleled passion to the projects he worked on and his influence will continue to inspire for years to come."

Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, told Deadline that Landau was "a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen".

"His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed," Bergman continued. "He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him."

