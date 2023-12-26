Terrifier 3 confirmed to bring back Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

Despite being on the verge of throwing up on the set of Terrifier 2, pro wrestler Chris Jericho hasn't had enough of Art the Clown just yet and is officially returning to the slasher franchise.

The threequel in the hyper-graphic, vomit-inducing saga sees the return of Jericho's psychiatric hospital attendant. The character debuted in a credits scene of Terrifier 2, when the evil killer clown played by David Howard Thornton resurrects himself through heroine-turned-villainess Victoria Heyes' (Samantha Scaffidi) surprise pregnancy.

Filmmaker Damien Leone confirmed Jericho will appear once again in Terrifier 3, which teased a Christmas story in a previously released teaser.

"There are a few new major characters introduced in three, one in particular that it's too soon for me to announce," Leone teased in a chat with Deadline.

"What I think I can say at this stage is that Chris Jericho is going to be returning. He's super excited. This one is going to pick up where Part 2 left off, in the insane asylum, so, you're going to see what transpires there, what mayhem unfolds, because seeing how Art and Victoria ended up, is so insane, and seeing how they get out of that situation and what happens next is going to be really wild.

"So, we have to get Chris back in there and see how he becomes a part of that situation."

Terrifier 3 also stars Lauren LaVera, introduced as Final Girl Sienna Shaw in Terrifier 2. The character is back to fight Art once more, as the sleepy town of Miles County, New York, sees its Christmas threatened by the psychotic murderer.

"I'm really excited to dive into Sienna's mental state because the wonderful thing about horror is that emotions are always at 100% because the stakes are life and death," LaVera said of the new instalment. "It's exhausting, but it's also really rewarding."

Terrifier 3 is released in US cinemas on October 25, 2024. A UK release date is TBA.







