Ted Lasso's Juno Temple lines up next movie role

Ted Lasso's Juno Temple has joined a new movie project, from the director of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Deadline reports that the actress will be part of Gore Verbinski's Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, alongside Argylle's Sam Rockwell, Jack Ryan's Michael Peña, Joker's Zazie Beetz, and The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson.

Rockwell will lead the film as a man who travels back in time from the future, where he recruits a group of people from a Los Angeles diner in order to save the world from a rogue AI, and they've got one night to do it.

Verbinski's first directorial effort in eight years will film in Cape Town, South Africa, during the summer.

Temple's most recent project was Fargo season 5, which wrapped up last night (February 16). A lot went down in the final episode, and you can remind yourself of what happened and what it all could possibly mean right here.

Meanwhile, the actress was confirmed last year for the untitled third Venom movie, opposite Tom Hardy.

Not much is known about the film's plot, or Temple's character, but we know that filming had to be paused during the actors' strike last year.

When Ted Lasso wrapped up last summer, Temple revealed that she believes Roy Kent is "the one" for her character Keeley Jones, but was glad she didn't choose between him and Jamie Tartt.

"I think she chooses to be the independent woman that she needs to be so that she can really listen to her heart and allow that to be her guide when she feels she's stable and unstable in her workspace and in her thought space," she said.

