Tamzin Outhwaite says she wanted to wait until she was 'properly old' before doing Strictly

Tamzin Outhwaite wanted to wait until she was "properly old" before she committed to 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 54-year-old actress is one of the celebrities taking part in the Christmas edition of the BBC Latin and ballroom show and admitted that while she has been asked to do it before on numerous occasions, it is only now that she felt able to agree to it.

She is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: "I was definitely asked in my 30s and in my 40s but I thought I’d wait until I was properly old and do it. My 30s and 40s were manic. Now I can stop and take stock and not just do everything but pick and choose, it makes me feel a bit like I am braver. Also, I don’t care what anyone thinks any more - that’s what happens as you get older."

The former 'EastEnders' star is "out of her comfort zone" with the challenge but is still managing to find "joy" in it all.

She said: "In my head, when I’m dancing I think I look like Nadiya (Bychkova, professional). And then I catch myself in the mirror and I’m like, 'oh dear’. In my head it looks and feels really beautiful - I’m trying to be graceful but that’s not in my comfort zone.

"I’m revelling in the joy of it, these little nuggets of joy that come along in your life."

But Tamzin was advised by some of her friends in showbiz to not do the competition at all, and she couldn't understand why.

She said: "Some people have said to me ‘oh you should do it’ and other people have said ‘definitely don’t’ - but these aren’t people who have done it!” she explained.

“These are actor friends of mine that are like, ‘Why? Don’t do it, it’s going to be a nightmare’ but actually this is a little taster for me. It’s making me kind of think it wouldn’t necessarily be a nightmare. My body might be able to hold up."

'Strictly Come Dancing' Christmas special airs on 25 December at 3:55pm.