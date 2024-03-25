Sydney Sweeney's horror Immaculate sets new box office record

Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate has just secured Neon's biggest opening weekend in the US.

Having landed in cinemas on March 22, the religious horror starring and produced by the Euphoria actress has racked up $5.3 million domestically, breaking the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for production and distribution indie Neon.

Immaculate has now surpassed Michael Mann's Ferrari, which grossed $3.9 million in its first weekend, followed by It Lives Inside ($2.6 million), Infinity Pool ($2.5 million) and Spencer ($2.1 million).

Oscar winner Parasite remains Neon's biggest movie worldwide with $253 million, though Bong Joon-ho's 2019 brilliant thriller didn't immediately have a wide release and returned to theatres after its Best Picture win.

As for Sweeney's lauded nunnery horror — which is currently sitting at a 72% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes — it seems that the film has had quite the long gestation.

Sweeney originally auditioned for the role of Cecilia ten years ago and helped save the movie from development hell through her production company.

Speaking with Digital Spy, the Madame Web star explained that working on The Handmaid's Tale season 2 represented a "turning point" for her to decide to bring Immaculate to the screen.

"I always would randomly think about it. Every year, in the most random moments, it would pop into my mind. One of the biggest turning points for me when I was like, 'I'm going to be determined to make this happen' was when I was filming Handmaid's Tale," she shared.

"I remember I emailed my agents and asked them, 'Did they ever make Immaculate?' and when they wrote me back no, I knew that I was going to go after it and make it myself."

Immaculate is in cinemas now.

