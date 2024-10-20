Superman star David Corenswet lands next lead movie role

Superman star David Corenswet will be swapping his cape for an American football kit as he's landed his next movie role.

According to Deadline, Corenswet is in negotiations to play the lead in the Skydance Sports movie Mr. Irrelevant.

Based on real-life events, the movie will tell the inspirational tale of American football player John Tuggle. He was given the title after being picked last by the New York Giants in the final round of the 1983 NFL draft.



The nickname was first coined in 1976 by USC receiver Paul Salata. It quickly caught on, later kicking off a series of events now known as Irrelevant Week.

Though some players with the title have achieved great success, Tuggle's heartfelt story instead shines a light on the impact he had on his entire team.

Mr. Irrelevant will be directed by Tell Me Lies' Jonathan Levine, with Prison Break's Nick Santora writing the script. Levine will also produce the movie with Gillian Bohrer under their production company Megamix, whilst Santora will produce through his Blackjack Films banner.

Elsewhere, Corenswet recently finished filming the upcoming Superman movie, which is set to hit cinemas next summer.

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn reboot will see Corenswet as the iconic Clark Kent/Superman, starring alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor.

The movie will feature key DC characters including Hawkgirl (played by Isabel Merced), Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (played by Nathan Fillion), Rex Mason/Metamorpho (played by Anthony Carrigan), Perry White (Wendell Pierce ) and Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince).

Superman is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 11, 2025.





