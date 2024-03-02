Superman casts Power Book 3: Raising Kanan star as classic DC character

Prime Video

Power Book 3: Raising Kanan star Wendell Pierce has joined James Gunn's upcoming DC film Superman as classic comic book character Perry White.



The recently renamed film (which was previously called Superman: Legacy) began filming on Thursday (29 February), and features a stacked cast including David Corenswet – the titular Kryptonian – as well as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, who portrays Lois Lane.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wendell Pierce has been added to that list as The Daily Planet editor-in-chief, Perry White.

Pierce, who has appeared in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Suits, will join the cast in the role, which was first introduced in a Superman radio serial in 1940.

Depending on the incarnation, Perry is either a J. Jonah Jameson type of boss, or a kindly father figure – so it's up to Gunn to decide whether Clark Kent will be getting career advice or a telling off from the character.

The cast of Superman also includes Renfield's Nicholas Hoult as big bad Lex Luthor, alongside Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Gunn's frequent creative partner Nathan Fillion will play Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner and Sara Sampaio is Luthor's henchwoman Eve Teschmacher.

Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), María Gabriela De Faría (Angela Spica/The Engineer), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific) and Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho) also star.

Gunn recently confirmed that filming had started on the feature, which is set to kick off the soft reboot of the DC cinematic universe.

Gunn shared a new look at Superman's suit to Instagram, writing: "Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday.

"When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Superman premieres in cinemas July 11, 2025.

