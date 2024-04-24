Studio Ghibli’s work ‘like Shakespeare’, says My Neighbour Totoro stage show’s director

Lanre Bakare Arts and culture correspondent
·3 min read
<span>The new production of My Neighbour Totoro (above, in 2022) will run at the Gillian Lynne theatre for 34 weeks. </span><span>Photograph: Manuel Harlan/RSC with Nippon TV</span>
The new production of My Neighbour Totoro (above, in 2022) will run at the Gillian Lynne theatre for 34 weeks. Photograph: Manuel Harlan/RSC with Nippon TV

The work of Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki should be considered as remarkable and timeless as Shakespeare’s First Folio, according to the director of the hit stage adaptation of My Neighbour Totoro, which is returning to the West End next year.

Phelim McDermott, who was behind the six-time Olivier-winning production that was last at the Barbican in 2023, said Miyazaki’s work continued to attract audiences because it dealt in the same kind of universal themes which made the bard’s work endure.

He said: “It’s like Shakespeare: those films are archetypal, they’re mythical. Shakespeare was an improviser, he’s making it up as he goes along and creating theatre for his time. Disney and early Pixar are the same, and absolutely in those Studio Ghibli cartoons, Miyazaki was inventing something new.”

McDermott led the Royal Shakespeare Company’s stage adaptation of the 1988 animation about two girls – Satsuki and Mei – who are befriended by a forest spirit (Totoro) when their mother becomes ill. It was the company’s biggest release since Les Mis in 1985.

Related: Muppet power! RSC uses puppet legends for My Neighbour Totoro staging

When tickets went on sale in 2022, the production broke the Barbican’s box-office record for sales in one day. It included puppets that were made by Jim Henson’s Creature Workshop in Los Angeles, which were operated, directed and designed by the master puppeteer Basil Twist.

The production, which was adapted by Tom Morton-Smith, will run at the Gillian Lynne theatre in the West End for 34 weeks from 8 March 2025 and McDermott puts its appeal down to the adaptation’s core themes and subtlety in dealing with big, topical issues.

He said: “It talks about grief, loss and the children worrying about their mother, but also man’s disconnection from nature. But at no point do you think you’re being preached to. It’s embedded in a way that’s authentic.”

Miyazaki co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1986 and led it to become the world’s second biggest animation studio after Disney, producing numerous acclaimed films including Spirited Away (an Oscar winner), Princess Mononoke and Kiki’s Delivery Service. His films often focus on childhood while also prodding at wider issues such as ocean pollution (Ponyo), or are a response to contemporary conflicts such as the Iraq war (Howl’s Moving Castle).

“If you look at the current climate crisis it’s easy to despair and to lose hope,” said McDermott. “But the thing that really keeps people fighting for what’s important, working to change things, is spirit and there [Totoro] is in the forest.”

After Miyazaki’s Oscar win there was talk of retirement – he has announced his retirement three times, before U-turning – but arguably the work of Studio Ghibli has never been more popular. In Japan, 95% of people aged 16-69 say they have watched at least one of his films, while the appeal has spread elsewhere in the West End.

My Neighbour Totoro comes after another Studio Ghibli stage adaptation of Spirited Away, which opens at the London Coliseum later this month for a 12-week run. Miyazaki’s work has never been more accessible, with 21 of the studio’s films also available on Netflix.

The show’s producer, Griselda Yorke, said over the initial two runs at the Barbican nearly every ticket was sold, over 290,000 people saw it and yet “there remains a real appetite for it”.

“Miyazaki has the most extraordinary insight into humanity, and an ability to speak to the child in each of us,” she said. “That’s what he does most masterfully.”

Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning last film, The Boy and the Heron, broke box-office records in China, topping $100m, while Cannes announced that Studio Ghibli would be presented with an honorary Palme d’Or – the first time a collective has received such an award.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Prabowo vows to fight for all Indonesians, calls for unity among political elites

    Indonesia president-elect Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday vowed to fight for all Indonesians and called for unity among political elites to take the country forward, as he seeks to strengthen his parliamentary clout ahead of taking office in October. Speaking at a ceremony where he was being confirmed as the winner of the Feb. 14 election, Prabowo, who won by a huge margin, said he was talking to elites in the country and it was vital parties could get along together for the common good. Prabowo, who was tacitly backed by popular incumbent Joko Widodo, is seeking to broaden his coalition in the new parliament and is in talks with parties who backed his election rivals.

  • Sky Turns Orange as Dust Storm Hits Greece

    A dust storm filled Greek skies in an orange haze on Tuesday, April 23, as a dust storm moved through the region, the director of the country’s National Meteorological Center said.Footage filmed by Evgenia Linos shows reduced visibility in Athens.The director of the National Meteorological Center, Theodoros Kolydas, announced the concentrations of Saharan dust would significantly decrease in Greece on Wednesday. Credit: Evgenia Linos via Storyful

  • Spain sees US-style economic boost from immigrant workers

    Achieving her career ambitions in Spain has proved remarkably easy for Sara Hernandez, a systems architect from Venezuela who found her skills were in hot demand when she arrived in Madrid. Spain may have Europe's highest unemployment rate but moving to Madrid in 2021 after seven years in Chile, where she worked in less qualified positions in IT, she was surprised how seamless it was to find work. "This is where I've been able to fulfil my goal of becoming a systems architect," Hernandez, 36, told Reuters.

  • Allen and the Cavaliers visit Orlando with 2-0 series lead

    Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (47-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference)Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTBETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Magic -1.5; over/under is 198.5EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Cavaliers lead series 2-0BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 96-86 on April 22 led by 23 points from Donovan Mitchell, while P

  • New York takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Philadelphia

    New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (47-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDTBETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE 76ers -4.5; over/under is 204EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-0BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 104-101 on April 22 led by 24 points from Jalen Brunson, while Tyrese

  • Nuggets take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Lakers

    Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (47-35, eighth in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDTBETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nuggets -1.5; over/under is 216WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 2-0BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last matchup 101-99 on April 23 led by 27 points from Nikola Jokic, while Anthony Dav

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rallies Again; Tesla Soars As Elon Musk Touts 'Affordable' EV, Robotaxi

    The rally attempt is gaining steam. Tesla soared as Elon Musk said "affordable" EVs will come in 2025 and touted robotaxis.

  • Polestar may use US plant to sell cars to Europe as EU-China tension rises

    Chinese-backed Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar Automotive is preparing to shift production of cars it plans to sell into Europe to its U.S. plant from China in view of rising geopolitical tension, its CEO said. Asked how Polestar is preparing for a European probe into Chinese-made EVs possibly leading to increased tariffs, Thomas Ingenlath said the automaker is exploring the idea of exporting the Polestar 3 made in South Carolina to the European Union. Polestar builds the majority of its cars in the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Taizhou.

  • Q1 2024 Cadence Bank Earnings Call

    Q1 2024 Cadence Bank Earnings Call

  • LSEG shareholders to vote on doubling CEO's potential pay

    London Stock Exchange Group shareholders will vote on Thursday on whether to potentially double the pay of CEO David Schwimmer, after the 300-year old bourse campaigned to raise executive rewards to strengthen UK capital markets. LSEG's annual general meeting will vote on proposals to allow Schwimmer's total yearly remuneration to rise to up to 13.063 million pounds ($16.14 million) from 6.25 million pounds. Executive compensation at Britain's top companies has drawn shareholder anger in recent years, with most critical of a widening gap between average worker earnings and CEO pay.

  • Consumer Reports Found 'Alarming' Levels of Pesticides in US Produce

    It offered a few solutions too.

  • Q1 2024 RLI Corp Earnings Call

    Q1 2024 RLI Corp Earnings Call

  • A moment that changed me: joyriders destroyed my van in New Zealand – which led to a lovely life in London

    Without the van, my husband and I had no urgent reason to live in Wellington. The short European adventure we had planned soon became much more

  • Rail route of the month: vines on the line from Avignon to Lyon, France

    Our slow travel expert takes the train through the Rhône’s wine country, hoping for grand cru views and a glass of Condrieu

  • Elaha review – sex, patriarchy and second-generation identity

    A seriously intentioned drama about a young Kurdish woman who feels she has to surgically ‘restore’ her virginity before her wedding

  • Matchesfashion strikes a sour note as my £902 goes missing

    I returned two coats and the parcel was lost and then it went into administration

  • Why isn't Manchester United vs Sheffield United live on TV in the UK today?

    Rearranged Premier League game not chosen for broadcast

  • Wednesday briefing: What a viral row tells us about protest politics in the digital age

    In today’s newsletter: Jewish campaigner Gideon Falter’s confrontation with a Met police officer, and what it says about modern media

  • Children who started school during Covid to suffer most, study finds

    Children who had only just started school during the pandemic will have worse GCSE results because of the prolonged damage wrought by school closures, a study has found.

  • Parents face worse childcare under Sunak’s free hours expansion

    Parents face the prospect of poorer-quality childcare under Rishi Sunak’s expansion of free hours, the Government’s spending watchdog has warned.