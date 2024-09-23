Strictly's Nick Knowles suffers arm injury

Nick Knowles is facing an uncertain future on 'Strictly Come Dancing' after injuring his shoulder and arm in a freak accident while changing a tyre.

The 62-year-old TV presenter is among the stars competing in the new series of the BBC talent show, but his next performance is now in doubt after he hurt himself while fixing his car at the side of the road after breaking down during a trip with his young son.

Nick shared a video on Instagram which showed him with his arm in a sling and he explained what happened, saying: "Good morning. I thought I'd give a little update. As you can see my arm is in a sling and that's because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway. I had my little boy in the car, so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe.

"And in the process of hurrying to get the wheel off as quickly as I possibly could, because there was a big wheel on my big car, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit.

"I'm not sure how or what but it's been quite painful although a little better this morning."

Nick went on to reveal he was on his way to a clinic in London for a scan before heading to dance training and he feels confident he will be given the green light to perform next weekend.

He added: "So I'm on my way up to London to Harley Street to get a scan done and to get some top medical advice. But I am heading to training afterwards so I can learn the steps of my next dance, and I'll see you on [spin-off show] 'It Takes Two' a bit later today.

"Where hopefully I'll have more information and be able to update you but I'll keep you posted during the course of the day anyway. Not ideal but I'm convinced [it's] not something that's going to stop me dancing this weekend."