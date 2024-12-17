Strictly Come Dancing: Spice Girls' Emma Bunton to feature on Christmas Special

Spice Girls' Emma Bunton is to feature on the Strictly Christmas Special credit:Bang Showbiz

Emma Bunton is to perform on the 'Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special'.

The 48-year-old singer is expected to sing Spice Girls' 1996 hit '2 Become 1', as the professional dancers twirl around the BBC One show's dancefloor on Christmas Day.

While Emma will not be joined by her band members - Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Mel B and Mel C - the star's appearance will see her and 54-year-old pal Tamzin Outhwaite come together.

The ex-'EastEnders' actress is having a great time being taught the Viennese waltz by her "Prince Charming" dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, but she has said her choice to sign up for the special is because Tamzin fears her body would not “hold out” for the main show.

She told OK! Magazine: "It would terrify me. I don't think my body would hold out. Maybe I should have done it when I was younger ...

"I'm of a certain age and waking up the following morning in absolute agony thinking, 'Why didn't I do this in my 40s?"

However, since temporarily swapping drama for dance, it has brought her happiness into her life.

Tamzin added: "I've been holding the frame of a Viennese waltz, which I've never done, and my back was in such an alien position, but it felt beautiful to do it.

"But dancing brought all the joy of dance back into my life - it sounds cheesy and corny, but it's real, and it really happened."

The mum-of-two, to Florence, 16, and Marnie, 12 - whom she had with her 'Miranda' star ex-husband Tom Ellis - is keen to keep dancing after the special by taking up classes.

She said: "I've got the bug to do a class, or do some ballroom or go to a workshop.

"Yoga is the exercise I do now, but to go and do some dance would be wonderful."

Tamzin will battle it out against 'The Last Leg' star Josh Widdicombe, 'Ru Paul's Drag Race UK' contestant Tayce, model and TV personality Vogue Williams, Gladiators' Nitro star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and racing driver and commentator Billy Monger.

'Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special' airs at 3.55pm on Christmas Day on BBC One, and it will later be available on BBC iPlayer.