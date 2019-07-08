'Stranger Things' theories about season 3's devastating death are pouring in

Season 3 of Stranger Things finally hit Netflix over the weekend and, at this point, most of us have already binged the entire season. If not, then, spoiler alert. You have been warned.

Warning: Major spoilers from the Stranger Things 3 season finale ahead.

If you did make that commitment then you're probably pretty heartbroken over Chief Jim Hopper's death. You're not the only one. Many fans took to social media over the weekend to share their devastation.

Good morning to everyone except the last 20 minutes of Stranger Things 3. #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/R2d8DtnUQQ — jordan✌🏼 (@jordan9110024) July 5, 2019

me after this damn heartbreaking season: #strangerthings3 pic.twitter.com/2HgfOC9YpV — lee says ni hao ;; (@leesaysnihao) July 5, 2019

Me attending the funeral of my favs who I thought stood a chance this season #StrangerThings3 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/aXWZ1qp4tJ — am ☉ ST3 spoilers (@thatclown1) July 5, 2019

me coming down to fight the duffer brothers for doing this to my heart 😭 #StrangerThings3 #StrangersThings pic.twitter.com/Fe5cbY0LZh — ☆𝘪𝘵𝘻𝘦𝘭 ☆ (@itzel_ailani) July 5, 2019

me starting the new season of stranger things vs. me ending it 😭 #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/1ZlESTZFel — maddie ✌🏻 (@random_mads) July 5, 2019

stranger things season 3 mood board #strangerthings3 pic.twitter.com/lWz9U5v5gB — aims robin warrior (@robinshawkins) July 5, 2019

Me starting ep1 vs me after ep8 #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/twphteCFXy — Sidharth Rao (@Sid12Rao) July 5, 2019

However, there's hope.

In case you missed it, Stranger Things did something it's never done before and pulled a Marvel move by showing an end credit scene with a small, but juicy, cliffhanger.

The scene opened at the Russians' base in Kamchatka, where two soldiers are on their way to retrieve a prisoner to feed to a Demogorgon. As the soldiers approach the first door, one of the soldiers tells the other, "No. Not the American."

So, who is "the American?"

We all want to believe that it's Hopper. After all, Joyce finally agreed to let him pick her up at 7 p.m. for dinner at Enzo's. Technically, we never saw Hopper's dead or disintegrated body, which might mean the writers are keeping the door open three inches for him to possibly come back. It wouldn't be the strangest thing.

Did he jump into the upside down? Did he somehow manage to move out of the way and was later captured by the Russians?

Not all fans are getting their hopes up. Some believe "the American" might be other characters we've lost before. Like Barb, whom we've been mourning since season 1.

"What if Barb is the American in the Russian base?"-@Jviaer



He just started something in my mind that I cant stop. #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/pL9FKS94KO — Erick Mendez (@ketchupsupreme) July 7, 2019

This person believes that it is Dr. Martin Brenner, the man who raised Eleven in the lab, and that the Russians are using him for his intel.

It's Brenner/Eleven's Papa and the Russians are using his intel to help with their projects. — Clement W (@TheClementW) July 7, 2019

However, most believe that our beloved Hop is still alive.

what if the russians took hopper away just before the explosion bc in the last scene (after the credits) they said “not the american” so maybe hopper is in that room which means HES STILL ALIVE #StrangerThings3 — nisha ia bc vacation (@sadiesagb) July 4, 2019

