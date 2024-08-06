Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with Graves’ disease

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Daisy Ridley has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, which affects the thyroid gland.

The Star Wars actress revealed she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition last September, first experiencing symptoms while filming psychological thriller Magpie about a mother losing control during the breakdown of her marriage.

“I thought, ‘well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly’,” the 32-year-old told Women’s Health magazine.

The British actress said her doctor encouraged her to visit an endocrinologist after experiencing symptoms including racing heart rate, weight loss, fatigue and tremors.

Daisy Ridley attends the gala screening of Young Woman And The Sea at the Curzon Mayfair in London
Daisy Ridley attends the gala screening of Young Woman And The Sea at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

When the doctor described that Graves’ can make you feel “tired but wired”, Ridley said: “It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out.”

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition where the immune system produces antibodies that cause the thyroid to produce too much thyroid hormone, according to the NHS website.

Since her diagnosis, Ridley has embraced daily medication alongside adopting lifestyle changes including using infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massages and acupuncture.

The Young Woman And The Sea star also added going gluten-free alongside her vegan diet.

Ridley has been candid about her health over the years, having been diagnosed with endometriosis during her teenage years and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in her 20s.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, while PCOS also affects the ovaries.

