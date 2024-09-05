Will Smith quits lead role in new action movie

Will Smith has reportedly quit his role in new action movie Sugar Bandits.

The movie from director Stefano Sollima focuses on a former Special Forces soldier who joins a vigilante squad in an effort to wipe out the drug trade in Boston.

Deadline now reports that Smith is exiting the project as its lead star due to scheduling conflicts, though will remain on board as a producer through his production company.

Gerald Matzka - Getty Images

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

Sugar Bandits was set to start filming in the next few months in Montreal, though plans had remained on hold due to uncertainty over whether Smith would still star.

There are reportedly plans to recast the role with the intention of starting filming next year – though there is uncertainty about the movie’s future altogether.

Smith recently starred in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which became a box office success upon its release in June and has taken over $400 million globally.

Speaking about a potential follow-up movie, the Oscar-winner told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year: "Well, these younger actors are going to need to do more of the stunts, that's for sure. It is a world and characters that are just an absolute joy to be with.

Sony Pictures

Related: Joaquin Phoenix shuts down question about last-min exit from new movie

"In a movie theater with Mike and Marcus, it just feels like home. So, as long as there's a reason – I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go."

He admitted that he likes to do sequels if "there is something to say" and characters are developed in a way that "will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful".

Meanwhile, Smith was recently confirmed to be starring in sci-fi thriller Resistor, which will see him team up with studio Sony once again.

You Might Also Like