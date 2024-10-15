Smile 2 called "scariest movie of the year" in rave first reactions

Smile 2 has landed rave reactions following its premiere, with one viewer dubbing it the “scariest film of the year.”

The sequel to the 2022 horror film follows Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), a famous pop singer whose world begins to unravel as she prepares for her global tour.

As she confronts her past, Skye comes into contact with the terrifying Smile Entity, which causes individuals to sinisterly smile before a traumatic event.

Paramount Pictures

Related: 2024's scariest horror movie is now available to watch at home

Ahead of the film’s release later this week - October 17 in the UK and October 18 in the US - the first reviews have landed, with many viewers praising Parker Finn’s follow-up for building on the success of its predecessor.

"Haven’t been that giddy seeing a premise executed to the fullest degree since Challengers," wrote one user on X/Twitter. "Parker Finn delivers an emotionally charged, mean spirited, delightfully bloody, impeccably shot sequel with #Smile2, and Naomi Scott here is one of the best performances of the year."

"SMILE 2 blew me away! An award-worthy step-up in every way to the original: magnificent cinematography, clever jumpscares, bloody, gnarly imagery & thematic depth surrounding grief, trauma & guilt. Career-best performance from Naomi Scott. 2024's best horror film. Damn! #Smile2" added another satisfied fan.

Paramount

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

A third user also praised the sequel, writing: "Just stepped out of the #Smile2 screening and I’m shaken! Scariest movie of the year by a mile. Just pure unfettered horror that ups the ante in every way. Gory, mean, and heartbreaking. Oh, and Naomi Scott is coming for Toni Collette's gig. I said what I said. #paramount"

In addition to Scott, the cast for Smile 2 includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Dylan Gelula and Kyle Gallner, the latter of whom is reprising his role as Joel from the first film.

Smile 2 is in cinemas on October 17 in the UK and October 18 in the US.

You Might Also Like