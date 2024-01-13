Smile 2 to bring back original star

Paramount

Smile 2 will once again feature actor Kyle Gallner as police detective Joel.

The actor's return was first announced by TheWrap, with The Staircase's Rosemarie DeWitt also jumping onboard the psychological horror sequel.

Lukas Gage of Fargo season 5 will also star, according to Deadline.

Nothing is currently known about Smile 2's storyline, but the 2022 original saw a therapist named Rose (Sosie Bacon), who is the ex-girlfriend of detective Joel, haunted by a patient's suicide. Bearing an unnatural grin, the woman's death triggers a series of nightmarish events that leads Rose to question her own sanity.

By the end of the movie, Rose has revisited her childhood home to face some unresolved trauma before heading over to Joel's place. It's then revealed that she'd been hallucinating once again, with the 'smile' curse unveiling its true form and crawling inside her.

Joel then discovers Rose setting herself on fire with that look on her face.

Addressing this horrific climax, actress Bacon admitted to Variety: "I don't think I would have done it if it had a happy ending. That would have been so unsatisfying to me. It was so dark. For it to just be okay would've been sad.

The positive part is that she did not go for the option where she would’ve had to actually hurt somebody else. She didn’t really have control over it. I think that's pretty honest.

"A lot of times people really try their best and do everything that they can, but they don't have control over the outcome. She tried to defeat it, which I think is really strong. But it was heartbreaking that she ended up passing it to the only person who really cares about her."

Smile 2 hits cinemas on October 18.

