Shrek 5 starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz set for 2026

Shrek 5 is officially in development with original stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz all confirmed to return.

Myers is set to return to the swamp as gruff ogre Shrek, for another adventure alongside his on-screen wife Princess Fiona – played by Diaz – and Murphy as the talkative, self-titled sidekick, Donkey.

The film has been set for release on July 1 2026 – marking 16 years since the last sequel aired and a quarter of a century since the original premiered in 2001.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

Shrek 2 was released in 2004, while the third premiered in 2007 and Shrek Forever After was released in 2010.

Fan favourite Antonio Banderas’ return as Puss In Boots is yet to be confirmed, and no director has been announced.