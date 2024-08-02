Shawn Levy shares Deadpool & Wolverine set photo from wild opening scene

Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers follow.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared behind-the-scenes photos from the movie's wild opening scene.

The new Marvel movie kicks off with Deadpool opening Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) grave after the events of 2017's Logan, before using the skeleton to kill a group of TVA agents

We also see the character engage in a fight sequence choreographed to NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye'.

Taking to his Instagram page, Levy has now posted a series of pictures from the shoot, including him and Reynolds with the skeleton, writing: "IFKYK [skull and bones emoji]."

Ahead of the movie's release, the director spoke to Digital Spy about the opening, stressing the importance of setting the "tone".

"You set a tone with the first five minutes of every movie, and maybe it was even more important on this because there were so many questions about would the tone be sanitised? And the answer is an emphatic no."

Levy also admitted he wanted the sequence to live up to the title sequences of the first two movies.

Jay Maidment - Marvel Studios

"I came into this knowing, 'OK, the bar is super high', but then Ryan and I first talked about this idea of, 'What if we start the movie there on that shot and what if Deadpool then does this with those'," he said.

"We knew it would be bold but we knew it would be a tone-setter and it would tell the audience, as it hopefully did, yeah it's still Deadpool and yeah this movie is built for audacious joy."

Deadpool & Wolverine has become a huge box office success since its release, taking over $590 million globally.

The movie earned the biggest opening weekend ever for an R-rated movie, as well as the sixth best opening ever in the US. It is expected to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time in the US by the end of its second weekend.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in cinemas.

