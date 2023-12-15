Sex Education star lands next lead movie role

Sex Education star Connor Swindells is set to star in a new lead movie role, it has been confirmed.

Deadline reports that Swindells, who played Adam Groff in four seasons of the hit Netflix show, will star alongside Cruel Summer’s Olivia Holt in rom-com Jingle Bell Heist.

The pair will play Nick and Sophia, two thieves who discover they are both trying to rob the same London department store on Christmas Eve.

Reluctantly, they decide to team up to carry out the robbery, but their growing feelings for each other might threaten the success of the heist.

Swindells shared the news on his Instagram story with the caption "Super, super fun", while Holt posted on Instagram to celebrate her casting, writing, "'tis the season, baby!"

Also confirmed to be starring in the upcoming movie are Motherland’s Lucy Punch and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Peter Serafinowicz in currently unknown roles.

There is also exciting talent working behind the scenes, as Jingle Bell Heist is written by author and Bridgerton writer Abby McDonald and is directed by Michael Fimognari, known for his work on the To All the Boys series of films and more recently, Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher.

It might be a Christmas movie, but we sadly won’t be watching it this festive season, as the film, made by ACE Entertainment, is currently in production in London, with no information about a release date at present.

It is set to be a busy 2024 for Swindells after Sex Education came to an end earlier this year. In October, it was announced that he will star in upcoming historical drama William Tell, alongside Bad Sisters actor Claes Bang, who plays the film’s protagonist.

Swindells will appear in a currently unknown role alongside the likes of Oscar winner Ben Kingsley and The Crown’s Jonathan Pryce in an all-star cast.

Sex Education seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix.

