Sega fans aren't sold on 'weird' first look at the new animated 'Sonic The Hedgehog'

So, we’ve got our first idea of how Sonic The Hedgehog will look in the planned animated movie of the Sega video game classic.
And so far… it’s not gone down massively well.
A motion poster has been released, and yep, it’s kind of weird. Weird that Sonic has knees, weird that he looks weirdly human and muscular, and weird that he’s not wearing his white gloves.
Fans have noted all of these things.
Yeah that new Sonic does look weird. pic.twitter.com/zFbikdBDQh
— Issue Infinity (@IssueInfinity) December 11, 2018
Congrats to SEGA for finally uniting the divided Sonic fan bases. pic.twitter.com/Ko1fGdCsBY
— SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) December 11, 2018
Seeing Sonic without his gloves & an oddly humanoid body is very off putting.#Sonic #SonicMovie #NotMySonic pic.twitter.com/XzGnYeyLyi
— Drew Tynan (@Drewsefer89) December 11, 2018
Erm…
Sonic with Human looking limbs pic.twitter.com/pLo82Bu9sv
— Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) December 11, 2018
So the sonic movie looks absolutely terrifying. pic.twitter.com/eVcSsa7yrA
— Goat Jesus (@TrueGoatJesus) December 10, 2018
the other day i had a nightmare that they were making a sonic movie and sonic looked so realis…… pic.twitter.com/4NVKDDoZyz
— 🇸🇩 Shihab 🇪🇷 (@shihabaldeen) December 11, 2018
Sonic is dead pic.twitter.com/1Z23b0c6a5
— Wölf (@KGreninja766) December 11, 2018
Couldn't sleep. Kept thinking about that Sonic poster. #SonicTheHedgehog #sonicmovie pic.twitter.com/tq6Nn6eyLk
— Biss. (@BissXD) December 11, 2018
I know we are all traumatized so have a cute sonic <3 pic.twitter.com/R19ugMPMCS
— Natalia F M Zilio (@nARTizilda) December 10, 2018
And while the internet can be a mean place, it’s genuinely tricky to find anyone who’s fully on board with Sonic’s new humanoid vibe.
The movie is set to arrive this time next year, with Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic opposite Westworld’s James Marsden and Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik.
Read more
Emily Blunt avoided watching original Poppins
The Bumblebee reviews are… amazing
The most searched for movies of 2018