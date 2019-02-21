Sansa Stark Will Wear Armour For The First Time In 'Game Of Thrones' Finale

From Esquire

We've got a little bit more info on how the final throwdown at the end of the final season of Game of Thrones might pan out with the revelation that Sansa Stark will be strapping on armour for the first time as the Night King's army prepares for its invasion of Westeros.

"This is the first time I've had armour," Sophie Turner told Entertainment Weekly. "We [had] the idea of it being very protective and she buttons herself up. I wanted her to have a bit of armour and be a bit more warrior-like. She's like the warrior of Winterfell."



So, it's clear that this season's going to call on absolutely everyone available to chip in with the war effort regardless of their competence with a battle axe. That said, it also sounds less like Sansa will be clanking about at the head of the Jon and Daenerys' army, Henry V-style, and more like she's getting into the role of a wartime politician: the armour is likely to be made of thickened leather rather than plate metal. What you lose in protection from enemy archers, you gain in time not spent faffing about with Brasso.

