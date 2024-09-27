Samuel L. Jackson amazed at how quickly he completed nine-picture MCU deal

Samuel L. Jackson finds it "crazy" how quickly he completed his nine-picture deal with Marvel.

The 75-year-old actor first appeared as Nick Fury in 2008's 'Iron Man' and admitted he expected the long-term contract he'd signed would take years to fulfill, only for him to make his ninth appearance as the superspy just over a decade later in 2019's 'Captain Marvel'.

He told GQ magazine: “I knew I had a nine-picture deal.

“[Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] said that, ‘We’re going to offer you a nine-picture deal.’ How long do you have to stay alive to make nine movies?

"It’s not the quickest process in the world. I didn’t know they were going to make nine movies in like two and a half years.

"It’s just kind of crazy! Oh s***, I’m using up my contracts. It worked out.”

Despite his original deal expiring, the actor has no plans to retire his character and has also appeared in 2019’s 'Spider-Man: Far from Home', 2023’s 'The Marvels' and his own Disney+ series 'Secret Invasion'.

Elsewhere in the interview, in which he looked back on some of his most iconic roles, Samuel admitted studio bosses had to splash out a "bunch of money" on reshoots for 2006's 'Snakes on a Plane' in order to add more swearing.

He said: “They were trying to make a PG-13 movie, and you can only have one ‘f***’ or some s*** like that in it.

“And I told them, ‘Look, I gotta say motherf**** in this movie. There’s motherf****** snakes all over this plane.’ They’re like, ‘Aw Sam, come on! No.’ I said ok fine, they were out.

“They test the movie and test the movie. All of a sudden, we gotta do a reshoot. It cost them a bunch of money to get that ‘motherf*****'."