Sam Quek will find sexy side of Strictly Come Dancing 'a challenge'

Sam Quek will struggle to be "sexy" on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 35-year-old Olympic medallist - who has Molly, three, and Zac, two, with husband Tom Mairs - is looking forward to appearing on the show but admitted she will find it a "challenge" to bring out her raunchy side for some of the routines.

Asked what her husband thinks about her performing some of the steamier numbers, she told the Mirror's 'Invite Only' podcast: “I’m not sexy. I can’t do the sexy eyes, the body language. So I think that will be a challenge to tap into that side of me. And if I try to do it, I’ll have to try not to laugh.

"I was on 'BBC Breakfast' and was trying to show Naga Munchetty my sexy face and [Tom] texted me, saying, ‘Almost.’”

The former 'Question of Sport' star loves being a parent but felt she "lost part of [herself]" after having her children so hopes 'Strictly' will help her find her way again.

She said: “This is the perfect time for me to do 'Strictly' because of the kids. I love every single minute of having kids but it is tough and you do lose a little bit of yourself.

"Your priorities change because they are your world, and you have to prioritise work and looking after them ahead of getting glammed up and going out with the girls.

“I used to love that. Every four weeks with my best mates, we’d go to the city centre. So to be able to go on 'Strictly' and re-find that glamorous side, I’m looking forward to that.

"At the launch show, I looked in the mirror and I didn’t recognise myself."

And Sam claimed even her loved ones didn't recognise her after she was transformed for the show.

She said: " I had friends and family in the audience – I went out and they were on the side of the dance floor and I waved... nothing. I had to walk forward a few paces and say ‘Hello’ before they went, ‘Oh my God.’ It doesn’t look or feel like me. Normally, I’m that person sweating, with spit in my face and a gum-shield in.”