Ryan Reynolds pictured holding Dogpool at Deadpool and Wolverine photo call

Ryan Reynolds has posed with one of his newest co-stars, the dog who will star as Dogpool in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine film.

Named Peggy, the Chinese crested cross was snapped in Reynolds’ arms at a photo call in London, while co-star Emma Corrin stroked the dog’s chin.

Set six years after Deadpool 2, the film will see the superhero enjoying his retirement, before the Time Variance Authority organisation pulls him into a new mission, which sees him team up with a reluctant Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds was also spotted kissing the dog (Ian West/PA)

Reynolds, 47, who later gave the dog a kiss, was wearing a white shirt with a green overshirt, which featured embroidered trophies on it, while the dog wore a red and black Deadpool-style suit.

Corrin, 28, wore a black sleeveless dress and black boots.

Emma Corrin, during a photo call for Deadpool and Wolverine film (Ian West/PA)

They were joined at the event by Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy, actor Rob Delaney, and producer Wendy Jacobson.

Shawn Levy, Emma Corin, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Rob Delaney and Wendy Jacobson (Ian West/PA)

Jackman, 55, could be seen fooling around with Reynolds and Levy, wearing a white T-shirt with a black jacket and trousers.

Shawn Levy during a photo call for Deadpool and Wolverine film (Ian West/PA)

Levy, 55, wore a red long-sleeve top with brown trousers, and Delaney, 47, wore a green suit with a black shirt.

Levy, Jackman and Reynolds could be seen fooling around at the photo call (Ian West/PA)

Jacobson wore white trousers with a pink jacket and white top.

As well as featuring a dog version of his character, the film is to make two references to Reynolds’ ownership of Wrexham AFC, with the team’s striker Ollie Palmer making a cameo, along with co-owner Rob McElhenney.

Rob Delaney during a photo call for Deadpool and Wolverine (Ian West/PA)

The film will premiere in UK cinemas on July 25.

The event took place at the IET Building in central London.