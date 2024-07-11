Ryan Reynolds: I feel more free playing Deadpool than almost anything else

Ryan Reynolds has said wrapping on Deadpool & Wolverine was the most depressed he has ever been walking off a film set as he feels “more free” playing the character than “almost anything else in the world”.

The Hollywood actor, 47, returned to his career-defining role as the foul-mouthed, anti-hero Deadpool for the upcoming collaboration film, which sees Hugh Jackman reprise his role as the almost indestructible Wolverine.

It is the third film centred on the Marvel character Deadpool, following the success of the 2016 original and the sequel in 2018.

Hugh Jackman, Emma Corin, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy attending Deadpool and Wolverine UK sneak peek at Eventim Apollo in London (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency about Deadpool’s fourth-wall breaking comedic style at film sneak peak event in London, he said: “Deadpool is one of those characters who’s very unpredictable.

“I don’t know if I could speak specifically to that style, other than to say that I feel more free when I play the character than almost anything else in the world.

“I recognise how rare that air is to breathe. And on our last day of shooting, I don’t think I’ve ever been more sad or depressed to be walking off of a film set every day.”

Jackman admitted it was “incredible” to watch Reynolds work as he feels his portrayal is “so funny”.

The Australian actor, who has had an on-going faux feud with Reynolds for years, jokingly added: “And in life, Ryan’s really dull, really dull, so it’s it’s amazing to watch his transformation.”

Jackman has played Wolverine since the 2000 film X-Men through to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where he has a brief uncredited scene, and in three spin-off films including 2017’s Logan.

There was also a glimpse of Wolverine in 2018’s Deadpool 2 but he will be star alongside Reynolds in the sequel, which is being directed by Stranger Things director and producer Shawn Levy.

Jackman promised the upcoming film will solve some unanswered aspects of his character’s story, saying: “For me, having played this character for 24 years, there’s whole sides of Wolverine you’ve never seen before in this movie.

“These guys wrote it so beautifully and carefully. And I can tell you, fans are going to dig it.

“There’s some stuff I’ve been scratching around for a long time to try and solve, and we solve it here.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star as Deadpool and Wolverine in the upcoming superhero film (Ian West/PA)

After last fully portraying the character in the third Wolverine film, Logan, Jackman said he did not realise how hard it would be physically to return to the role, but that it was “absolutely worth it”.

He said: “I really thought I was done. And then when I saw Deadpool one, I was like ‘Hmm hang on a sec’.

“And then five or six years later, I was driving and I just knew in my bones I wanted to do that. I knew for fans it would be the thing they’ve waited for. I knew it’d be a dynamic that we’d never seen before.

“I had no idea how hard it would be, physically, at age 55 to do it but it’s absolutely worth it. I loved it every second.”

Reynolds added that the film, which is being released on July 25, will be an “ode to joy” and “filled with surprises”.

“At its best, movies like this, you want to feel that wish fulfilment,” he said.

“You want to walk out of the theatre just feeling utterly filled with joy.

“Then also it’s filled with surprises. I’m kind of amazed we’ve been able to get away with this many surprises for this long.

“The movie will be out in two weeks so we won’t have to hide anymore. It’ll feel good to not be hiding anymore.”

The new crossover film will also feature The Crown actor Emma Corrin, while Morena Baccarin will reprise her character Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al and Karan Soni as Dopinder.

The cast will also star Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be available in cinemas from July 25.