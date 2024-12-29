Ruth Jones could use some of her best-known TV catchphrases when presenting ‘The Shipping Forecast’

Ruth Jones could use some of her best-known TV catchphrases when she presents ‘The Shipping Forecast’ on New Year’s Day.

The actress, 58, will host the iconic maritime weather report from the archives on BBC Radio 4 in character as Nessa from ‘Gavin and Stacey’.

It’s been reported by The Sun her appearance has prompted speculation she is set to use phrases from the hit sitcom, which this year returned to the BBC for a festive special – including “tidy” and “What’s occurring?” – when she fronts the show.

Ruth, who co-wrote ‘Gavin and Stacey’ with James Corden, said about taking on the radio role: “Nessa has got quite a colourful history and one of her jobs was on the high seas.

“‘The Shipping Forecast’ was always very important and useful to her.”

Around 12 million fans tuned in to the final episode of ‘Gavin and Stacey’ when it aired on Christmas Day – attracting the highest festive ratings since 2008.

It saw James’ character Neil ‘Smithy’ Smith stopping Nessa from going back to work on the ships by racing to Southampton Docks and proposing to her.

Ruth is one of a series of celebs who will appear throughout the day on 1 January to front historic shipping forecasts along with their personal memories from the day they were broadcast.

Actors Julie Hesmondhalgh, Stephen Fry and Adrian Dunbar, along with sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur, are also among those marking the first BBC broadcast of the Met Office’s forecast in October 1925.

Dame Ellen’s will be a reading the report from 1 June, 1995 – the day she set off on her round-Britain trip and her first solo adventure.

Radio 4 boss Mohit Bakaya said: “‘The Shipping Forecast’ is one of our national treasures, so I’m delighted we are cracking a bottle against the hull to launch 100 years on the BBC with a special schedule of programming on New Year’s Day.

“It is also a moment for those great, unsung Radio 4 heroes and heroines – the continuity announcers – to shine.

“On January 1, we will celebrate our ‘national poem’ with a day of fascinating programmes for listeners, from Bailey to Viking, Biscay to Utsire, and everywhere in between.”