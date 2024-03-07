Roger Moore's best James Bond movie is now on ITVX

Sunset Boulevard - Getty Images

Roger Moore's James Bond era might have ended up leaning too hard into absurdity, but his third outing as 007 proved to be one of the best outings of the series.

Released in 1977, The Spy Who Loved Me is easily Moore's best James Bond movie and contains all the classic Bond tropes you love, as well as introducing one of the best-ever henchmen in Richard Kiel's Jaws.

If you want to remind yourself, The Spy Who Loved Me is now available to watch on ITVX for the next 29 days, following its airing last night (March 6) on ITV4.

It's also showing again at 8pm on Tuesday, March 12 on ITV4.

The Spy Who Loved Me might have taken its name from an Ian Fleming novel, but like most of the Bond movies, it bears little relation to the book.

It sees James Bond (Moore) team up with Russian agent Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach) to stop evil shipping magnate Karl Stromberg (Curt Jurgens) who is intent on destroying New York City and Moscow to trigger a global nuclear war.

It's also the Bond movie that opens with 007 skiing off the edge of a cliff and opening up a Union Jack parachute.

This month will see all 25 James Bond movies come to ITV's streaming service for the first time ever, following an airing on ITV4.

The season started with Goldfinger, which is now available to watch on ITVX, and continues tomorrow (March 7) with Licence to Kill, arguably Timothy Dalton's best Bond outing (but he did only have two).

You might want to make the most of this season because we might be waiting a while for any new Bond movie. Last month, producer Barbara Broccoli said that "nothing is happening yet" with a new movie.



The Spy Who Loved Me is now be available to watch on ITVX.

