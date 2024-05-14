Roger Corman: the genius director who reversed the film-making process

The Guardian
·2 min read
<span>Quentin Tarantino applauds Roger Corman during the closing ceremony of the Cannes film festival in 2023.</span><span>Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters</span>
Quentin Tarantino applauds Roger Corman during the closing ceremony of the Cannes film festival in 2023.Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The American film director Roger Corman was a great innovator (Obituary, 12 May). He often reversed the process of making a film. If someone came to him with an idea, he would give it a title, get a poster made, then test it on audiences. If they responded well, he would get someone to write a script based on the poster. The better I knew him, the more I admired him. I shall miss his advice and knowledge of film-making.
John Boorman
Albury Heath, Surrey

• The concern about the high cost of olive oil (Report, 7 May) reminds me of an occasion in the 1980s when a neighbour complained to the manager of our local Co-op that she couldn’t find any olive oil in the store. His response was: “Oh dear, have you got earache? You would be better to go to the chemist.”
Michael Penney
Dronfield, Derbyshire

• As a cartographer and school atlas and map publisher, I am sure Bo’ness, Sana’a, N’Djamena and similar locations are glad that the leaders of North Yorkshire and Nova Scotia are not in charge of the nomenclature of the world (Letters, 10 May).
David Harling
Tadley, Hampshire

• Having just turned 80, I’ve been interested in your letters on getting old (10 May). I recently had to ring three friends aged 95, 90 and 83 to arrange transport to a party the following week. I rang at 9pm on a Saturday; not one of them was in.
Marcia Thompson
Formby, Merseyside

• The biggest paradox about getting old is that people think we were born yesterday.
Barbara Brewis
Burnopfield, County Durham

